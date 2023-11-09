Bracciale Chakra
Bracciale Chakra

Brosway wins the Design Excellence Awards 2023

In New York City, Brosway Italia won the Accessories Council’s 2023 Design Excellence Awards in the Fashion Jewelry category. The Chakra bracelet, the brand’s must-have collection, obtained the prestigious recognition from the American institution during a cocktail and networking event held in the showroom of the famous digital platform Fashionphile. The event aims to reward excellence in design and in the fashion category, it was the mystical jewel of Brosway Italia that won first place.

Karen Giberson, President & Ceo di Accessories Council, Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director Brosway Italia
Karen Giberson, President & Ceo di Accessories Council, Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director Brosway Italia

I thank everyone who has made this success possible and who continues to support our vision and innovation in the world of fashion and design by creating jewelery that not only beautifies but, above all, inspires. We will continue to spread Italian excellence with high quality products and a distinctive style.
Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director of Brosway Italia

As a member of the Accessories Council, Brosway Italia promotes Italian heritage and passion around the world, reaching a wide audience of industry experts with its history and designs. Accessories Council is an international non-profit trade organization founded in 1994 with the goal of stimulating global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessories products.

Chakra bracelet
Chakra bracelet

Chakra collection
Chakra collection

Gabriele Cappelli, Chied Product Officer - Marchon Eyewear, Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director Brosway Italia
Gabriele Cappelli, Chied Product Officer – Marchon Eyewear, Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director Brosway Italia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Charm Pandora con inciso S 925 Ale
Previous Story

Golden quarter for Pandora

Latest from news