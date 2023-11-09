In New York City, Brosway Italia won the Accessories Council’s 2023 Design Excellence Awards in the Fashion Jewelry category. The Chakra bracelet, the brand’s must-have collection, obtained the prestigious recognition from the American institution during a cocktail and networking event held in the showroom of the famous digital platform Fashionphile. The event aims to reward excellence in design and in the fashion category, it was the mystical jewel of Brosway Italia that won first place.



I thank everyone who has made this success possible and who continues to support our vision and innovation in the world of fashion and design by creating jewelery that not only beautifies but, above all, inspires. We will continue to spread Italian excellence with high quality products and a distinctive style.

Valerio Beleggia, Creative Director of Brosway Italia

As a member of the Accessories Council, Brosway Italia promotes Italian heritage and passion around the world, reaching a wide audience of industry experts with its history and designs. Accessories Council is an international non-profit trade organization founded in 1994 with the goal of stimulating global consumer awareness and demand for fashion accessories products.





