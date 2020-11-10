Brosway widens Très Jolie











Very pretty and, above all, long-lived. The Très Jolie collection by Brosway is one of the best-selling of the Italian brand of the Bros Manifatture group. And, as with successful collections, this line of bijoux is continuously enriched with new models. Furthermore, each element is associated with a meaning, which can be linked to one’s mood or to one’s goals. For example, the jewel can express concepts such as simplicity, honesty, joy, life. The collection, in fact, includes pendants and spheres to be moved, alternated, added or subtracted to create a jewel that is different every time.



As with other Brosway jewelry, necklaces and bracelets are made of 316L steel, also known as surgical steel, a hygienic material, resistant to stains, scratches and easy to clean. In particular, the chemical composition of 316L steel makes it a hypoallergenic product, resistant to the corrosive effect of sweat, dust and humidity. Besides the metal, Swarovski crystals are also used.















