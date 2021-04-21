Brosway weave for the summer with Tailor











A weave for the summer. But it is not of the amorous type. The Brosway Tailor bijoux collection offers a series of pieces that are tailor-made (it should be said) for summer 2021. The design of the collection includes surfaces that are generated by an intertwining texture, with a design that recalls the arabesques of oriental architecture, through which the light filters without giving up the shadow of the interiors. The bijoux of the Tailor collection, on the other hand, have the effect of letting the skin shine through the spaces that characterize the weave.



The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings made of 316L steel and, in some cases, with the addition of small crystals or small pearls. The metal is available in natural color or with a rose gold finish. Prices start at 27 euros for the ring in the natural steel version, to reach 79 euros for the two-strand necklace in a rose gold finish.