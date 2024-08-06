Brosway has opened a new monobrand in Naples, in via dei Mille. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group is strengthening its presence in the most important cities with new monobrand openings, to consolidate its position as a leader in the fashion jewelry sector. The new opening also confirms Brosway’s commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence by best representing the image and values of the brand. The boutique has a surface area of 70 square meters.
The furnishings and display solutions, characterized by essential lines and warm tones ranging from white to beige with natural wood accents, create the environment to present the women’s and men’s collections, watches and the colors of the Fancy line in silver and cubic zirconia. After arriving in Genoa, the new boutique is part of the brand’s growth plan, consolidating its presence on a national and international scale.
Brosway monobrand in Naples
