Brosway Italia bets on Las Vegas. The Italian brand has opened its new flagship store in the capital of Nevada, a city famous for its casinos, but also for the number of tourists (over 40 million a year). The new store is located in St. Mark’s Square, on the second floor of the Grand Canal Shoppes in the Venetian Hotel. A move that confirms the expansion of the brand in the United States.



The ongoing commitment to solidifying our position as the leading fashion jewelry brand in the United States remains at the core of Brosway Italia’s strategic efforts. The new flagship store is just one of the many steps we will take to become indelible in the international market.

Lanfranco Beleggia, founder and president of Bros Manifatture



In the new Brosway Italia flagship store, customers will be invited to take the color test, an engaging and interactive activity designed to reveal their personalized shade key.