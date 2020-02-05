Brosway is looking an affinity with a new collection











The design of a jewel always starts from an idea: in this case, the Brosway Affinity collection, the inspiration is that of the harmony that is established when the soul mate is found (or chosen). The harmony, or affinity, is that set of characteristics that makes life for two easy and pleasant. And even Brosway jewelry is studied in a combination of shapes and materials.



The Affinity collection is composed with Swarovski crystals of different sizes and with different pastel shades. The metal used, however, is brass: a very resistant copper-zinc alloy that takes on a pleasant golden color. Brass can also be treated with a rhodium-plating process to increase its shine and degree of resistance to oxidation. For some models, a rose gold galvanic treatment is also used, which allows you to apply a thin layer of a metal or alloy on the surface of the jewel. Very low prices: from 24 euros for a ring up to 64 euros for a pair of bracelets with crystals.

















