Brosway for the summer




Be in tune with fashion, but also with the season. Two objectives that Brosway has achieved with its jewels inspired by summer, the sea, the heat and, at the same time, with the use of a style clearly in line with the trend. That is, in this specific case, with the use of colored, lively, immediately visible enamel, which is added to natural steel or with a gold-colored finish. The necklaces, bracelets, rings or earrings proposed for the summer by the Bros Manifatture brand also, in some cases, use pendants that recall the marine climate, such as the shapes of shells, starfish or fish.

Orecchino singolo in acciaio, smalto e cristallo
Beside the enamel, in fuchsia or turquoise shades, Brosway uses crystals in nuances, which the brand calls roses or bohemian water, that is bright pink and blue. The necklaces and bracelets are double stranded, while the earrings are sold individually. The price, as always, is super affordable, as expected for the classic beach bijoux.

Anello in acciaio finitura oro e smalto turchese
Collana doppio filo in acciaio 316L con smalto fucsia, cristalli rose e light rose
Collana doppio filo in acciaio 316L, finitura color oro con smalto turchese, cristalli crystal e aqua bohemica
Collana doppio filo in acciaio 316L, finitura color oro e smalto turchese con pendenti a forma di corallo in smalto rosso, conchiglie, stella marina, pesce, sole e cristalli
Orecchino singolo a cerchio in acciaio 316L, finitura color oro con smalto tuchese e cristallo aqua bohemica
