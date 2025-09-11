The Bros Manifatture group presented a wealth of new products at Vicenzaoro. In short, in the large space on the first floor of the Icon area, the group led by the Beleggia family brought together its various brands: Pianegonda, specializing in designer jewelry; Rosato for fine jewelry; Brosway, fashion jewelry and watches; S’Agapò, easy-to-wear fashion jewelry; Bros, high-quality watch straps; and Dhiva, which produces cases and packaging for jewelry stores. In addition to the collections, which we will publish on gioiellis.com, the Marche-based fashion house also welcomed ambassadors and designers.



Ambra Angiolini, actress and television host, was Rosato’s special guest. The face of the Light on Stage campaign, she welcomed visitors to the Charm Garden space wearing the new Sofia collection, confirming a genuine bond with the brand based on shared values: free, authentic, and intense femininity.



Pianegonda, meanwhile, previewed the new MVP Wardrobe X capsule collection, created in collaboration with designer and entrepreneur Maria Vittoria Paolillo. The collection, like the brand’s other pieces, is obviously in silver. Another brand, Brosway, presented its new women’s and men’s collections (Dreaming, Muse, Fancy, Backliner), featured in the Come Home communication campaign. S’Agapõ previewed the new collections that will be worn by Giulia Stabile, dancer and television host.

