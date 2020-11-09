Briony Raymond’s zodiac











The jewelry collections dedicated to the zodiac, with the icons of the 12 signs of Western astrology, are nothing new. But few are cared for in detail and have the quality of that made by Briony Raymond, designer from New York, with an atelier that produces many pieces of high jewelry. The collection dedicated to the zodiac is made of gold, with small diamonds set in medallions to hang around the neck. But, above all, the jewels are treated in detail and have a sculptural shape.



The result is also due to the cultural background of Briony, who took her first steps as an art historian and expert in vintage jewelry. In fact, her jewels, in addition to being impeccably made, also have a classic flavor. After completing her art history studies in Paris, Briony Raymond immersed herself in the world of finance in Europe and the United States. But she quickly moved into the jewelry industry: she worked eight years as a high jewelry expert at Van Cleef and Arpels in the famous Fifth Avenue main boutique in New York City. Where the desire to found her jewelry brand was born. And she did it perfectly.





















