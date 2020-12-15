Brilliant revenues for Gismondi 1754











Brilliant accounts for Gismondi 1754, a historic Genoese company listed on the Aim list of the Italian Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of December, the wholesale dealers in Italy have concluded sales for 155,000 thousand euros, as well as from the Middle East Market, in addition to the important orders confirmed and already communicated in November, further sales of 51,000 euros have been recorded. The Prague franchise in the first 14 days of December also recorded sales of € 71,200.



Also in light of these new sales, the consolidated operating revenues (not subject to audit) as of December 10th amounted to 6 million, compared to the 3.4 million of September 30th, already exceeding the consolidated revenues for the full year 2019 which they stood at 5.75 million. A data in contrast, which assumes strategic value, considering the historical moment that the whole world is going through due to the pandemic.



We would like to underline these results because they are the result of a proactive strategy of our Company. I am proud to have elaborated with my management already in March with the recovery plan which, developed in a short time, allowed us to react to the complex situation given by Covid by concentrating our efforts on the creation of a sales force in Italy, on the ‘expansion of the international wholesale and e-commerce channel which is proving effective and able to generate sales volumes even higher than expectations, also taking into account the current context.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754















