Breil in golden chain




The slightly transgressive girl grows up and also changes style. Or rather, she adjusts it to her new status. The new Breil collection, Hyper, abandons the dark tones of the previous lines to soften with a more classic line, even if with accentuated volumes. The Hyper collection, in fact, has chosen the path of the thick-link chain, for a more classic elegance. The collection uses the groumette chain for bracelets and necklaces, to which is added a pair of hoop earrings.

Bracciale della collezione Hyper
Bracciale della collezione Hyper

The chains of the Hyper collection are made of metal with the Ip gold technique. The abbreviation Ip stands for Ion plating, a system used to form a film on the metal, obtained through the physical deposition of vapor. If you are curious, know that the Ip technique consists in bombarding the surface to be treated with a flow of ionized particles. The surface is immersed in an inert gas (often argon), together with the covering materials. Subsequently, the temperature is raised and an electric arc applied, so as to evaporate the metal component of the covering material. And the ionized particles eventually form a thin film.
Collana in metallo Ip gold
Collana in metallo Ip gold

Collana in metallo colore argento
Collana in metallo colore argento
Orecchini in metallo colore argento
Orecchini in metallo colore argento
Bracciale in metallo Ip gold
Bracciale in metallo Ip gold

Orecchini in metallo Ip gold
Orecchini in metallo Ip gold







