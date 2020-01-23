Breakfast at Tiffany’s in London, a Blue Box Café opens











In the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Audrey Hepburn stopped at dawn to look at the windows of New York jewelry, with a cup of coffee and a croissant. An elegant way to start the day or, better, to end the night. That idea was taken literally by Tiffany, who on the fourth floor of her New York flagship store, at 727 du Fifth Avenue, opened a restaurant, the Blue Box Café. The colors of the restaurant are all strictly white and blue Tiffany. In case you are interested, a breakfast with coffee or tea, fruit, egg, salmon and avocado tasting costs 32 dollars, while a light lunch up to 42 dollars.



The thrill of breakfast at Tiffany, however, from February 2020 also extends to Europe. The Blue Box Café, in fact, also opens in London, in the basement of Harrods, among little showcases with jewelry. It is not clear, however, if the Blue Box will only be for a limited period: the company is probably waiting to check whether the reception of the public will be positive. The menu, however, includes references to the city of jewelry, such as The Central Park Salad and The Big.



But if the brand extension to other extra activities from the classic Tiffany business is not new, it will be necessary to understand if the idea of ​​the Blue Box Cafés will be appreciated by the new owner of Tiffany, the LVMH group. Will Bernard Arnault also have breakfast at Tiffany’s?





















