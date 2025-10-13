The Quatre Sand collection by Boucheron in yellow gold and black sand.

Major fashion houses like Boucheron aren’t limited to fine jewelry. Although renowned for its unique, high-end jewelry, Boucheron also presents a line that focuses not on craftsmanship, but on technology. This includes the new capsule collection titled Quatre Sand, consisting of a series of bracelets made with 3D-printed sand, a technique also used in the automotive and aviation industries. The mini collection consists of seven pieces and is characterized by a very simple design. Boucheron previously used powdered minerals in 2015 with the Blue De Jodhpur collection and last year with the Or Bleu collection.

The Quatre Sand bracelets can be worn together or separately. Four bangles are brushed gold on the outside and polished on the inside. One bracelet is in black and yellow gold with a large version of the Clou de Paris motif. Two other bracelets use the same materials, but in a smaller format. The pieces were designed by Boucheron’s creative director, Claire Choisne, who chose black sand for its chromatic contrast with the warmth of the yellow gold. A polymer binder was sprayed onto the sand in layers less than a millimeter thick to bond the grains together: a system Boucheron describes as highly resistant.