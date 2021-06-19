









Being pierced by an arrow can also be enjoyable, if it is not a murder attempt. As in the case of Boucheron’s Flèche du Temps series jewels, a series of necklace, bracelet and earring that have the shape of an arrow, but do not hurt. Rather.



These jewels have a long history: the arrows of time are made on a design of the Maison dated 1873. The arrows are rolled around the neck or wrist, while in the case of the earring they actually pierce the lobe, but you must already have the hole in the ear. As in the high jewelery collection launched in January, these jewels are also presented as unisex, although we will hardly see a bank manager show up on the board of directors with a white gold and diamond arrow stuck in the lobe.The body of the arrow of the jewels is in platinum, while the tail and tip are covered with small diamonds: they are 162 in the case of the bracelet. The earrings are divided into two segments, and once worn they seem to cross the ear, with the impression of a luxurious torture (but this is not the case).