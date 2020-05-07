









Four, perfect number. But wasn’t it the number three or seven? Not for Boucheron, which launched Quatre 16 years ago, a line of jewelry that is designed by combining four different styles together. To be precise, these are Grosgrain, line of Diamonds, Double Godron and Clou de Paris. The result was innovative: single layer, multilayer, sober or dramatic, classic or surprisingly unusual. Concept declined on rings, bracelets or necklaces.



Now Boucheron renews the Quatre line. Tie necklace, small size (classic and white), thanks to the flexibility of its central motif, which is both a pendant and a closure, is very versatile and can be worn as a tie, a long necklace or a middle ground between the one and the other. It is available in a classic or white ceramic version and the motif can be moved along the soft gold chain to the point you want most.



With Tie necklace, medium size (classic), the jewel clasp can be fixed at will along the gold chain. It can be pushed upwards, or downwards, in front or worn on the back. It is quite long: it measures 75 centimeters and therefore allows you to create many variations and motifs as if you were wearing multiple necklaces together.



The bracelet brings together the distinctive codes of the Quatre collection in a circle with a contemporary design. Four strong lines (yellow gold, rose gold, brown Pvd graphic and a sparkling diamond) that can be added to other bracelets. The hoop earrings are made up of a rose gold line, a yellow gold line and diamonds highlighted even more by an unprecedented white ceramic line.























