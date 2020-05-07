ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — May 7, 2020 at 5:00 am

Boucheron renews the Quatre line




Four, perfect number. But wasn’t it the number three or seven? Not for Boucheron, which launched Quatre 16 years ago, a line of jewelry that is designed by combining four different styles together. To be precise, these are Grosgrain, line of Diamonds, Double Godron and Clou de Paris. The result was innovative: single layer, multilayer, sober or dramatic, classic or surprisingly unusual. Concept declined on rings, bracelets or necklaces.

Anello Quatre di Boucheron in oro rosa, bianco, giallo e diamanti
Anello Quatre di Boucheron in oro rosa, bianco, giallo e diamanti

Now Boucheron renews the Quatre line. Tie necklace, small size (classic and white), thanks to the flexibility of its central motif, which is both a pendant and a closure, is very versatile and can be worn as a tie, a long necklace or a middle ground between the one and the other. It is available in a classic or white ceramic version and the motif can be moved along the soft gold chain to the point you want most.
Anello nuziale Quatre in oro rosa e ceramica bianca
Anello nuziale Quatre in oro rosa e ceramica bianca

With Tie necklace, medium size (classic), the jewel clasp can be fixed at will along the gold chain. It can be pushed upwards, or downwards, in front or worn on the back. It is quite long: it measures 75 centimeters and therefore allows you to create many variations and motifs as if you were wearing multiple necklaces together.
Pendente della collezione Quatre
Pendente della collezione Quatre

The bracelet brings together the distinctive codes of the Quatre collection in a circle with a contemporary design. Four strong lines (yellow gold, rose gold, brown Pvd graphic and a sparkling diamond) that can be added to other bracelets. The hoop earrings are made up of a rose gold line, a yellow gold line and diamonds highlighted even more by an unprecedented white ceramic line.
Anello della collezione Quatre
Anello della collezione Quatre

Orecchini in oro rosa, giallo, diamanti e ceramica bianca
Orecchini in oro rosa, giallo, diamanti e ceramica bianca

Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti

Tie necklace regolabile
Tie necklace regolabile

Anello in oro rosa, ceramica bianca e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa, ceramica bianca e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *