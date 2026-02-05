During Haute Couture, Boucheron presents a mini-collection inspired by the history of the French fashion house.

Boucheron is one of the oldest, yet most innovative, fashion houses on Place Vendôme. And in Paris, Boucheron presented Histoire de Style, a mini-collection of four refined high jewelry pieces in white gold, diamonds, and rock crystal, designed by creative director Claire Choisne. The jewels also pay homage to the creative spirit of founder Frederic Boucheron.



It goes without saying that each of the four jewels, presented with black-and-white images to emphasize their simplicity and connection to the history of the house, is crafted using excellent goldsmithing techniques. The Address necklace, for example, showcases a diamond and gold intertwining inspired by the design of an archive Boucheron necklace, combined with a diamond pendant inspired by the octagonal shape of Place Vendôme, where Boucheron has been headquartered since 1893. The Spark necklace, on the other hand, is inspired by another piece of history: the Question Mark, conceived by Boucheron in 1879. The idea, in addition to an original design, was also to allow women to wear their jewelry without assistance.



The Silhouette, on the other hand, is a shoulder piece. This too is the transposition of a piece discovered in the Boucheron archive. This modern version of the Histoire de Style collection is transformable and can be worn on the shoulders, but also as a brooch and necklace.

The Untamed question mark necklace is based on an original sketch of an ivy leaf necklace by Frederick Boucheron from 1879, which was never put into production. The modern one features a hanging frond of diamond leaves and rock crystal.

