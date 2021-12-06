









She has been described as a designer who is inspired by the musical world of the nineties. But in reality Melinda Zeman is much more. First, she represents a synthesis of different cultures. She lives in Hong Kong, where she married Jonathan Zeman, son of Allan, the Chineseized Canadian who founded the Lan Kwai Fong Group, the city’s real estate giant. But not only that: she is half Chinese and half Ghanaian, she was born in the United Kingdom and raised in the United States. In short, a mix of history and culture that is the basis of the brand you created: Boochier.



Melinda founded Bouchier in 2019, with no background in jewelry design. She started making her own jewelry for fun, but she became successful and decided to turn a hobby into a profession. And even though her stated goal is to bring East and West together, her jewelry style looks more to European and American design than Chinese. She offers colored ear cuffs and stackable rings with gold and brightly colored enamel, chunky hip-hop style chain necklaces, chevalier rings with diamonds. The name of the Maison, on the other hand, is inspired by Guillaume Bouchier, a Frenchman who traveled between Paris and China in the nineteenth century.