Bonato Milano 1960, back to the future











The actress Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and the Italian actor Valerio Mastandrea a few years ago were awarded in Los Angeles as part of the Cinema Italian Style Awards: the awards were offered by Bonato Milano 1960. A way like any other to give visibility to a brand that has recently been reborn. In 2011, in fact, the Sanremo jeweler Giuseppe Sorgentone and the manager Alessandro Maglio established the Almablanca company in the principality of Monaco, which took over the Bonato Milano 1960 brand. And the brand is officially based in the Principality of Monaco.



On the other hand, Monte Carlo is the capital of wealth and a jewelry brand is quite at ease. In a short time the brand was reborn. It focuses in part on jewels made of gold, often of pink hue, and pavé of precious stones, in particular diamonds and even more particularly in those of brown hue. Chevalier rings, modular or large bracelets, chains also characterized by a surface covered with small diamonds are the leitmotiv of Bonato Milano 1960’s style. But there is also a young line, such as the most recent Pop collection. Federico Graglia















