At Vicenzaoro, Boccadamo presented several new additions to its extensive catalog of accessible jewelry. These include the Caleida, Crisette, and Zoe collections, while Sophie and Perla have been further expanded. The Starry collection has also been redesigned, along with Boccadamo’s latest collection, Aurora. The Caleida line features helical, circular, and teardrop shapes, set with white cubic zirconia that create plays of light. The Crisette line abandons the circle for irregular crystals and teardrops, whose surfaces are now diamond-cut, rather than smooth. The pieces are large and feature new shades of color, paired with rhodium or yellow gold plating.

Zoe, on the other hand, represents a natural evolution. For the new collection, it introduces elegant and refined floral-shaped jewels embellished with cubic zirconia in shades of purple, blue, and orange. The Perla collection introduces a single colored crystal to enliven a classic pearl strand, or, conversely, a single pearl on a crystal strand. Starry, inspired by the stars, offers rings, earrings, bangles, and dazzling pendants with soft, circular shapes and smooth surfaces, rhodium-plated or yellow gold-plated with cubic zirconia pavé.



Aurora is the new Bottega Boccadamo collection in 925 silver, featuring a clean design and perfect geometric shapes. Symmetry and harmony, with cubic zirconia arranged within or along the edges of the geometric shapes to define and enhance the forms.

