The magic circle is a ritual of very ancient origins, which had particular use in ceremonial magic, practiced especially between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, and which returned to vogue in the nineteenth century. In short, the circle has always been a symbol, as well as a geometric shape. It can be an icon of perfection, an ideal representation of time, day and night, of the eternal return. And it is the protagonist of many jewelry collections, to which is now also added the Magic Circle line by Boccadamo.



The company specializing in bijoux and silver, has revisited the collection in its most essential lines, preserving in the new sets the geometric game of single or concentric circles, with a diamond-effect texture. The brightness of the Swarovski crystals, which blends with a minimal chic design, makes the Magic Circle line modern, with an urban style. The bijoux are made of bronze plated with pink or yellow gold, or with silver-colored rhodium plating.