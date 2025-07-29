Boccadamo Celebrates a Charity Birthday

Boccadamo jewelry is engraved with a number: 47, which distinguishes the Italian company. And 2025 also marks its 47th birthday, like the stamp that marks the metal. For this reason, the Frosinone-based company decided to celebrate this anniversary. The brand was founded in Frosinone in 1978. The celebrations at Villa Ecetra included a poolside fashion show featuring creations from the Luci d’Oriente line, designed especially for the occasion: pearls, body chains, intricate links, and crystals, worn by 19 models and two special models, Paralympic athletes Domiziana Mecenate and Alessia Scortechini.

The two swimming champions, models for one evening, represented Boccadamo’s long-standing commitment to the world of sport and social inclusion. These are very important issues for the company and for Tonino Boccadamo himself, who, struck by polio at just a few months of age, has had to live with a disability. For this reason, the company also invited Paralympic athlete Martina Caironi, track and field champion and Ambassador for the Milan/Cortina 2026 Winter Games, and awarded her on behalf of the Boccadamo Foundation.

Furthermore, on this occasion, Tonino Boccadamo, together with the president of the Francesca Rava-NPH Italia ETS Foundation, Maria Vittoria Rava, announced their commitment to providing education and academic support to 47 children in Haiti, one for each year of the company’s existence.