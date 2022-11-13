Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collana e orecchini in argento dorato e cristalli viola

Boccadamo and Zoe’s leaves

in




The name Zoe is ancient: it derives from the Greek word which means the essence of life. Today, in addition to being a proper name often used in the Anglo-Saxon world, it also indicates a collection by Bottega Boccadamo, an Italian bijoux brand. The collection is presented for autumn / winter 2022 renewed, but always inspired by nature. For example, such as the use of hand-crafted silver leaves around crystal spheres. The collection also uses crystals with the color of aquamarine on burnished silver frames.

Bijoux in argento dorato, cristalli e perle naturali
Bijoux in argento dorato, cristalli e perle naturali

The Zoe collection also includes a yellow gold plated version. In this case the crystals used are matching and defined topaz color. A third version of the Zoe bijoux is instead made of rose gold plated silver. In this case, the crystals used have the color of amethyst. Finally, the collection also includes silver jewelry and natural pearls.
Bijoux in argento con cristalli azzurri
Bijoux in argento con cristalli azzurri

Bijoux in argento e perle
Bijoux in argento e perle
Collezione Zoe in argento dorato e perle naturali
Collezione Zoe in argento dorato e perle naturali

Collezione Zoe in argento dorato e cristalli viola
Collezione Zoe in argento dorato e cristalli viola

Collana e orecchini in argento dorato e cristalli viola
Collana e orecchini in argento dorato e cristalli viola







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from

Anelli in acciaio e Swarovski crystal

Brosway Affinity

Affinity, i.e. Attraction, mutual sympathy. An affinity is also, according to the
Collezione Charms di Amen

Amen’s Charms

Charms: according to the dictionary it is any object that you dangle.
Go to Top