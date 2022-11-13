









The name Zoe is ancient: it derives from the Greek word which means the essence of life. Today, in addition to being a proper name often used in the Anglo-Saxon world, it also indicates a collection by Bottega Boccadamo, an Italian bijoux brand. The collection is presented for autumn / winter 2022 renewed, but always inspired by nature. For example, such as the use of hand-crafted silver leaves around crystal spheres. The collection also uses crystals with the color of aquamarine on burnished silver frames.



The Zoe collection also includes a yellow gold plated version. In this case the crystals used are matching and defined topaz color. A third version of the Zoe bijoux is instead made of rose gold plated silver. In this case, the crystals used have the color of amethyst. Finally, the collection also includes silver jewelry and natural pearls.