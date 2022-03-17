









After rebirth, a new life. Which also passes through the world of jewelry. The strategy of Marco Marchi, founder of the fashion holding Eccellenze Italiane and owner since November 2019 of the Bluemarine brand is clear. Rehabilitate the company, including through a painful restructuring, to relaunch it also by expanding its field of action. Objective (war and geopolitical jolts permitting): to get the Eccellenze Italiane listed on the Stock Exchange. In this context, the announcement of the birth of Blumarine Fine Jewelry should be read, in synergy with Bruno Nardelli, CEO of Liu Jo (another brand of the group). In 2008 Nardelli had started to produce Liu Jo branded watches and jewels under license.



For the first time in its history, Blumarine enters the world of jewelry with a project that will land for the first time in international markets where the brand is particularly appreciated, such as the United States and the Middle East.

Marco Marchi

Bluemarine was bought by Marchi two years ago, after a period of crisis, sold by the founder Anna Molinari. Marco Marchi founded Liu Jo in 1995 in Carpi (Italy), the historic knitwear district. Blumarine Fine Jewelry is, therefore, a license developed within the group by the company. The first collection, presented on the occasion of Vicenzaoro, has butterflies as its subject. It includes 18k gold jewelry, natural black and white diamonds, pink sapphires and emeralds. It is therefore placed in a medium-high range.