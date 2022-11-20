









It’s not just the 13.15-carat pink diamond estimated at up to $35 million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 6. Together with the ring with the diamond, the auction house will offer jewels signed by Bulgari, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and other Maisons. In addition to the aforementioned pink diamond, the largest fancy blue diamond ever to appear at auction, weighing 31.62 carats, set in a pendant surrounded by diamonds, will also be on sale. The diamond is estimated at between 10 and 15 million dollars. Another top jewel is the diamond necklace with an exceptional 86.64 carat (estimated 5-7 million) D-color pear-cut diamond as a pendant. The 1948 Cartier-mounted diamond Palm-Tree brooch (estimate 500,000-700,000) also stands out. The brooch was part of Margaret Thompson Biddle’s collection and features a 13.30-carat circular brilliant-cut diamond.



Also among the magnificent jewels are a 2.21 carat (1,200,000-1,800,000) fancy deep blue brilliant cut oval colored diamond ring, a Diamond Torque bangle, set with an internally flawless heart-shaped diamond D color of 50.05 carats (3,700,000-4,500,000), and The De Beers Yellow, an exceptional Fancy Vivid Yellow, Internally Flawless emerald-cut diamond of 13.75 carats (1,100,000–1,800,000).



Alongside these six-figure pieces, the auction includes a selection of iconic jewels by Van Cleef and Arpels. An exceptional lot is the Bouquet brooch with retro sapphire, colored sapphire and ruby ​​which was part of the collection of Argentine first lady Evita Perón (60,000-80,000). The use of materials and the overall scale of the brooch is an homage to the retro period. Since it was purchased at an auction from Evita’s personal collection in 1957, it has remained in private hands and has never been worn. Additional Van Cleef & Arpels highlights include the Hawaii Jewelery Suite with Rubies, Sapphires and Diamonds (100,000-150,000) and two examples of the house’s iconic setting technique, the Mystery-Set Flower Brooch with Rubies and Emeralds (400,000 -600,000) and Mystery-Set flower earrings with rubies and diamonds (120,000-180,000). Finally, noteworthy is the Panthère de Cartier bracelet with aquamarine, diamonds and multiple gems, set with a 71.45-carat (200,000-400,000 carat) cabochon aquamarine.The sale will be on view in New York from December 2-5.