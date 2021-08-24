asta, news — August 24, 2021 at 5:00 am

Black jewels for Sotheby’s




After music and figurative art, even in jewelry we are witnessing an enhancement of African-American creativity, on the wave of the Black Lives Matter movement. Sotheby’s New York, together with the jewelry editor and author Melanie Grant, organized the first exhibition-sale dedicated to black contemporary jewelry designers ((Brilliant & Black: A Jewelry Renaissance). The exhibition-sale will begin on September 17 and includes 60 pieces by 21 US and European designers from the 1950s to today. In case you are wondering, no, there is no common thread, no aesthetics, no common denominator between the various jewelry designers.

Orecchini by Matturi in oro giallo 18 carati con diamanti taglio brillante, smeraldi e perle South Sea
And this, of course, is positive because it signals that everyone’s creative path is not necessarily linked to a pre-established scheme. There are jewels of all kinds, including those of high jewelery, the Enchanted Garden earrings by Vanleles, inspired by African batik and made of titanium and rose gold, set with African rubies, the personalized 2.5 carat pink diamond ring by Maggi Simpkins of floral inspiration, valued at 1 million dollars.

Vanleles, orecchini in titanio, oro rosa, diamanti e rubini
The list of jewelers-designers represented in the exhibition-sale includes Harwell Godfrey, Jacqueline Rabun, Johnny Nelson, Lorraine West, Rashid Johnson, Thelma West, Vanleles, Castro NYC, Almasika, Marei, Mateo New York, Matturi, Melanie Eddy, Sheryl Jones, Thousand Things, Lola Fenhirst, Jariet Oloyé, Maggi Simpkins and Shola Branson.

Vanleles, orecchini in titanio, oro rosa, diamanti e rubini
Die Liste der im Ausstellungsverkauf vertretenen Juweliere-Designer umfasst Harwell Godfrey, Jacqueline Rabun, Johnny Nelson, Lorraine West, Rashid Johnson, Thelma West, Vanleles, Castro NYC, Almasika, Marei, Mateo New York, Matturi, Melanie Eddy, Sheryl Jones, Thousand Things, Lola Fenhirst, Jariet Oloyé, Maggi Simpkins und Shola Branson.

Anello Rebel Black di Thelma West in ceramica nera e oro,-con diamante taglio pera da 5 carati
Bracciale rigido Almasika Universum in oro 18 carati e tsavorite
Ciondolo bambola di Castro NYC in bisquit e pietre preziose con maschera articolata, incastonato con smeraldi, rubini, perle
Harwell Godfrey, pendente Cleopatra con smeraldi Muzo, onice e diamanti
