Bijoux pour émirs avec Gismondi 1754











Gismondi 1754 signs an exclusive concession contract for its jewels in the Arab Emirates. The contract signed with the Alfardan Group includes the first refusal right clause, which establishes the rights and obligations assumed by the parties and protects Gismondi 1754 to follow up on any other opportunities to initiate concessions with third parties in the same area, should they arise, offering in the first instance, the current concessionaire has the opportunity to purchase a new concession under the same conditions. The contract covers the entire territory of the United Arab Emirates.



The contract commits the new partner, who has contacts with the main Emirati families, to reach a minimum overall target value for the purchase of Gismondi 1754 products equal to 2.3 million euros over four years. Failure to achieve the purchase targets indicated above will give Gismondi 1754 the right to immediate termination of the contract.

We had already undertaken, during and after the lockdown, an intense work dedicated to expanding the presence of Gismondi 1754 in strategic areas of the world. Since the VicenzaOro experience and then with the participation in the exclusive DJWE-Doha Jewelery Watches exibition thanks to the partnership with the Alfardan Group, we had picked up important signs of appreciation for our Brand from the Middle East, which this agreement concretely confirms.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754



In addition to the Middle East, where a Gismondi 1754 corner is already present in Doha (Qatar) at a department store owned by the local luxury group Alfardan (the Royal House’s jewelry supplier), sales continue on the proprietary e-commerce site.















