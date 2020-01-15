Bijoux by Kidult and 2Jewels for Valentine’s Day











In view of Valentine’s Day, two brands of the Milanese company Mabina Gioielli offer bijoux intended especially for a very young audience.

2Jewels presents a steel jewelry set consisting of necklace, bracelet and earrings, which is part of the Désirée collection’s parure. The bijoux are made of steel, shell pearls and crystals, with heart-shaped pendants (32 euros) with double-turn chain, one with shell pearls, steel heart pendant, with a crystal in the center and the other simple, a thin links, with a heart with a smooth surface.

Even the bracelet (29 euros) has a double pendant, with crystal and without, as well as earrings (22 euros), to which two charms are attached.



Three other bijoux from the other Mabina brand, Kidult. These are bangles from the Life Collection, collectable 316L steel bracelets with charms. The model is the rigid wire bracelet with round clasp proposed in three variants, with the words Love, I love you or Kiss. They are made in steel or with gold Pvd or rose gold Pvd finishes.





















