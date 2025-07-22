Big, bold, oversized jewelry. Like the one used by Celine in its Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show. Chunky chains, oversized hearts, horn-shaped pendants, charm bracelets, and cascading rings dominated. Like those of these five brands.

1. Wyld Box Jewelry

This artisanal brand is owned by Rosanna Fiedler, a pioneering entrepreneur whose love of jewelry blends seamlessly with her extensive experience as a vintage collector. Rosanna’s passion for fashion and her love of fine jewelry have given rise to a personal collection, an expression of her unique style and identity. These exclusive pieces, adorned daily, are an integral part of her narrative.

2. Lionheart

This brand is founded by sisters Joy and Sarah Haugaard. Originally from Denmark, they moved to New York as teenagers and immediately fell in love with the city. Joy’s love of art, creativity, and New York culture led to the creation of Lionheart, a brand dedicated to creating sophisticated, modern pieces. Their jewelry is a stunning fusion of Scandinavian design and vintage New York style. Each piece is crafted with care, attention to detail, and quality.



3 Christina Caruso

A graduate of Parsons School of Design, she is a New York-based accessories designer. Her eponymous line debuted with Sarah Jessica Parker in the hit original series Sex and the City and has been sold by Henri Bendel, Fred Segal, and Patricia Fields, among others.

Christina’s talent has been recognized by some of the biggest names in the fashion world, and she has gone on to design for brands such as Isaac Mizrahi, Liz Claiborne, Banana Republic, Cuyana, and Xcel Brands. Christina has been a featured designer on Lifetime’s Project Accessory program and has appeared as a guest on QVC.



4 Porter Lyons

A jewelry house inspired by the mystical spirit of New Orleans, founded in 2012 by Ashley Ann Lyons Porter. Rooted in the family legacy of the IL Lyons pharmacy, the brand creates timeless pieces that celebrate tradition and individuality. Ashley Lyons Porter, a GIA-certified designer, founded Porter Lyons with a deep connection to the soul of New Orleans. Her family’s roots in the city date back to 1866, and her creations reflect the city’s rich culture, energy, and hidden history.



5 İTÄ

Inés Capó (Puerto Rico) and Äfet Burcu Salargil (Turkey) met while studying at university: Inés majoring in editorial journalism and Äfet majoring in fashion design. For nearly twenty years, their paths crossed and diverged, with professional and personal detours along the way. In 2019, after years of spontaneous visits to each other’s home countries and wandering around the Grand Bazaar, Inés and Äfet decided to put their synergies to good use and created İTÄ.

