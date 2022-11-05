









The Bianca collection is also a little pink. It could not be otherwise, given that the jewelry line is signed by Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. The jewelry collection, in fact, combines pieces in rhodium-plated silver in the natural color with as many models in silver treated with pink electroplating. All the jewels of the Bianca collection are also accompanied by white cubic zirconia crystals. The prices of the jewels range from 64 euros for the rings to 159 euros for the pink version of the necklace.



The common thread of the Rosato jewelry line remains simplicity. The design of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets is very linear, reminiscent of a Nordic style, elegant but not austere. The volumes have a well-defined geometry, with long curved metal cylinders, covered with cubic zirconia pavé. They are jewels that are suitable for elegant occasions, but can also be worn in a business context, if the dress and the environmental conditions are in harmony.













