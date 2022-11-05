Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collana in argento e cubic zirconia

Bianca is a Rosato’s color

in vetrina




The Bianca collection is also a little pink. It could not be otherwise, given that the jewelry line is signed by Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. The jewelry collection, in fact, combines pieces in rhodium-plated silver in the natural color with as many models in silver treated with pink electroplating. All the jewels of the Bianca collection are also accompanied by white cubic zirconia crystals. The prices of the jewels range from 64 euros for the rings to 159 euros for the pink version of the necklace.

Anelli in argento con galvanica oro rosa o rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi
Anelli in argento con galvanica oro rosa o rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi

The common thread of the Rosato jewelry line remains simplicity. The design of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets is very linear, reminiscent of a Nordic style, elegant but not austere. The volumes have a well-defined geometry, with long curved metal cylinders, covered with cubic zirconia pavé. They are jewels that are suitable for elegant occasions, but can also be worn in a business context, if the dress and the environmental conditions are in harmony.
Anello due dita argento galvanica oro rosa e cubic zirconia bianchi

Anelli quadrati in argento con galvanica oro rosa o rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi
Anelli quadrati in argento con galvanica oro rosa o rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi
Bracciale argento rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi
Bracciale argento in rodio e cubic zirconia bianchi
Orecchini in argento e cubic zirconia
Orecchini in argento e cubic zirconia
Orecchini quadrati in argento e cubic zirconia
Orecchini quadrati in argento e cubic zirconia

Orecchini rettangolari argento, galvanica oro rosa e cubic zirconia
Orecchini rettangolari argento, galvanica oro rosa e cubic zirconia

Collana in argento e cubic zirconia
Collana in argento e cubic zirconia







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Orecchini in oro bianco 9 carati, diamanti e rubini

The roots of Lucy G.

Matera is one of the most beautiful Italian cities. But for centuries
Go to Top