









Jewels for the summer: the Naviblue marine-inspired collection by Roberto Bravo ♦

Born in Italy, in Vicenza, as a small goldsmith’s company, Roberto Bravo emigrated to Istanbul years ago. But one of his reference markets is now the Russian one. In short, presented as an Italian brand, it is actually an international brand. And this mélange of cultures and styles is also reflected in its collections, which are influenced by the goldsmith tradition that flourishes in Veneto and the liveliness that resonates in the Grand Bazaar.



One of the workhorses for the summer, for example, is Navibleu, a collection dedicated to the sea, like that of the Bosphorus. 14-karat white gold in natural or black rhodium-plated color, together with small blue and white diamonds, form lucky eyes, or flowers and waves, but also butterflies that rest lightly on a necklace or on bracelets and rings.