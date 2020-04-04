Between pearls and chains, the delicate strength of Radà











Radà, a Romagna brand that loves bijoux with long rows of rhinestones, pearls and beads, single-color waterfalls, chains: they certainly don’t go unnoticed. The creative mind of Radà, the Forlì brand that is about to turn 40, is Daniela Ravaioli, also with the ideas of designer and stylist Muriel Grateau. It is also thanks to her that Radà has chosen to enhance the use of pearls also in an unusual way, together with large golden brass chains and fringes.

The idea of ​​creative bijoux, large and with a lot of personality, has proved to be a success and the brand is now known all over the world: Radà’s jewels are found from Japan to France, to the USA. This is also thanks to the bijoux embroiderers-assemblers, who translate the ideas of Daniela Ravaioli into necklaces or large earrings, who learned to make her creations with a long apprenticeship in Florence. Before founding her brand, however, the designer had experience creating bijoux for the fashion shows of fashion brands, such as Complice, Genny, Lacroix. Then, in the eighties, the synthesis between punk fashion and classic pearls, in an unusual and successful combination. Finally, the passion for sewn jewelery, which was stratified together with the other techniques, which determined the creative originality of Radà.











