









From the pyramids to the Chrysler Building, New York’s iconic skyscraper. From the shops of Cairo to the high-society of New York. The protagonist of this story is Isaac Manevitz, an Egyptian designer who created Ben-Amun, a fashion jewelry brand that has been in vogue for almost 40 years. The name of the brand, Ben-Amun, is inspired by the name of the designer’s eldest son (Ben) and that of the pharaoh Tutankhamun. Ben-Amun’s jewelry is large, conspicuous, cheerful without being too bling.



This is witnessed by the many celebrities who have worn Ben-Amun fashion jewels, such as the First Lady and trendsetter Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Jane Fonda. Or Madonna, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera. The link with the fashion world led Isaac Manevitz to collaborate with designers such as Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren, Jonathan Simkhai and Veronica Beard. In short, they like fashion that is in fashion. The style is a bit sixties, with clean lines, solid colors and volumes that stand out. It goes without saying that the brand also has a strong appeal in fashion magazines.