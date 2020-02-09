news — February 9, 2020 at 4:00 am

Bello Jewels sells the gems and gift the horoscope





Gems and astrology. Gemstones and zodiac. Jewels and luck. In India, the combination of fate, stars and emeralds, topazes or simply opals is an ancient tradition. But now, with the internet, the belief that stones have an influence on fate is universal. All credit, for those who believe it, by Bello Jewels, an Indian company that sells precious gems. But not only: it combines them with online astro-gemological forecasts, complete with a certification from an astrologer.

Rubino del Madagascar di 9,78 carati venduto da Bello Jewels
Everything is based on the combination of the so-called birth stones, i.e. the gems assigned to each month of the year and the date of birth of the wearer. In essence, according to these ancient beliefs, each human is associated with a specific precious stone. The Bello Jewels service is obtained online and, once purchased, the stone is shipped worldwide from Haryana, near New Dehli.
Anello in argento e onice
In addition to precious stones and horoscopes, Bello Jewels also offers 925 sterling silver jewelry. Founded in 2003, Indian jewelery delivers worldwide and also carries out personalized orders.
Ciondolo OM del Nepali Mukhi Lord Shiva Rudraksh
Il segno della Vergine nell'oroscopo di Bello Jewels
Pendente Rahu, Shani, Budh Goodluck
