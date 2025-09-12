Anello con quarzo citrino
Isabelle Gandini, in a quick summary, Belle, but for the Dutch side of the family, Belleke: a nickname in the language of the land of tulips that encapsulates the creative soul of the designer and artisan, but also an appraiser, an expert in historic and artistic jewelry, and an IGI gemologist. Belleke has also become the name of her Milan-based jewelry brand. The designer’s story mirrors that of a child fascinated by creativity who, as she grew up, managed to turn her passion into a profession.

First, in 2005, she attended a training course at the Scuola Orafa Ambrosiana to acquire the basics of goldsmithing. Then, in 2016, she specialized in fine jewelry and wax modeling. In 2019, she earned a diploma in gemology from the Italian Gemological Institute.

Belleke has translated this teaching into jewelry created using the lost-wax casting technique. The designer works not only with gold, but also with silver, yellow bronze, and red bronze, combining them with stones in a highly personal style. She uses semi-precious gems such as rubellites, tourmalines, kyanites, anyolites, or pearls and cubic zirconia. Each piece is unique, handcrafted.

