









We all hope to live in a Belle Époque and perhaps many are experiencing it, albeit in a different way than in the late nineteenth century. Either way, that period has become a symbol that continues to inspire. This was the case, in the last century, for the founder of the Maison Damiani, who conceived the Belle Époque collection also fascinated by the contemporary birth of cinema. And it is still the case today, with the collection that was revived in a new version years ago and which is now updated with the addition of a new line.

Belle Époque Reel also returns to the theme of cinema, with a name that nowadays also evokes the short videos of a popular app like Instagram. In short, a historical era is transformed into something contemporary, immediate and fast. On the other hand, cinema is also less and less enjoyed in a room and more and more distributed online. In any case, the new Belle Époque Reel line includes new rings and necklaces in white, yellow and pink gold, enriched by top quality diamonds in the most precious versions.

The shape of the jewels (rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings) recalls that of the articulated cross in two elements which is the symbol of the historical collection. In this case, however, it is a central circular band that can rotate within two side bands. And, since the geometric pattern is made up of circles and rectangles, the rotation of the central element evokes that of the reels, of traditional cinema with film.













