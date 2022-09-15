









Bees, in Rimini, produce bijoux. In the city that is the Italian Miami, in 2015 Bee Light was born, a small company that produces bijoux and which has linked its name to that of the industrious honey-producing insects. Hard work that is also reflected in the history of the brand, born on the initiative of Antonella Toni and developed by her son, Riccardo Zaghini. As a visual merchandiser, the founder began by chance to take an interest in the world of handcrafted jewelery. After the first steps, the contribution of Riccardo was added, who put aside his degree in architecture to devote himself to the development of Bee Light, with a laboratory set up in-house and become creative director.



The brand’s formula, which provides bijoux at a very low price, with stones and silver dipped in gold, has been successful, also thanks to the introduction of Bee Bright, a technique based on micro glitter that, liquid cutlery, wraps stones and pearls giving a better brightness. Bracelets, earrings and necklaces are at the heart of Bee Bright’s production.