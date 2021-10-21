









Beatrice Borromeo’s face will continue to wear Buccellati’s jewels for a long time to come. The journalist and documentary director, descendant of one of the noble families with the longest history (among her ancestors there is also a saint), since 2015 she has been married to Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, with whom she had two sons.



In addition, for a couple of years, Beatrice Borromeo has become the face of the communication campaigns of the Italian jewelry brand that is now part of the Richemont group. The new images were taken by Josh Olins, a London-based photographer based in New York and a specialist in portraying the world of fashion. The three photos of the advertising campaign have one characteristic: they are in black and white. An unusual choice in the world of jewelry, which often enhances the colors of gold and precious stones. The images of Beatrice Borromeo, on the other hand, choose the path of author photography.















