Anello margherita
Anello margherita

Bea Bongiasca’s Spring Rings

The now classic rings from the Baby Vine collection with the addition of floral motifs.

Bea Bongiasca’s Springtime is revealed in the jewelry from the tried-and-true Baby Vine collection. But with the introduction of flowers: daisies and forget-me-nots. The rings feature new hand-enameled details and floral motifs inspired by nature. The rings from the Baby Vine collection retain their characteristic shape, with sinuous, enveloping lines, like the tendrils that inspired them.

Anello con smalto e peridoto
Enamel and peridot ring

The rings are crafted from silver and gold and hand-finished with colorful enamels, in bright or pastel colors, and polished surfaces. The rings are topped with a gemstone: a teardrop-shaped peridot in the case of the forget-me-not ring, or a marquise-cut red corundum (likely a sapphire).

Anello con smalto e corindone
Enamel and corundum ring
Bea Bongiasca, anello Baby Vine Tendril
Bea Bongiasca, Baby Vine Tendril ring
Anello in argento, oro, smalto, corindone
Silver, gold, enamel, and corundum ring

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