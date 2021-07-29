









Vicenza is a historic Italian jewelry district. And in Vicenza for over 60 years Bassi Italian Jewels has been producing gold jewelery with its own collections and on behalf of third parties. Founded by Adriano Bassi, the company is still family-run, today led by Christian and Massimiliano Bassi. The Maison specializes in gold chains, bracelets, earrings and bracelets, largely produced and exported to Europe, the United States and the Middle East, and has managed to combine the work of handcrafted jewelery with 3D design techniques and laser processing. In line with the times, Bassi is attentive to sustainability and is part of the Responsible Jewelry Council.



All jewels are produced in the Vicenza factory. Over the years it has acquired historic jewelry brands such as Lovato, Biffi and Donnagemma. Now the brands represent different lines of jewelry sold under their own brand and with a wide range of styles, including exclusive custom designs and open-line collections. Biffi, a company founded in 1915, has always distinguished itself for the quality of its handcrafted products and today re-proposed with the same methods and the same processing qualities. Donnagemma, founded in 1919, is characterized by rigorously hand-printed and finished jewels, now re-proposed with the same constructive and aesthetic characteristics.