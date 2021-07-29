bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 29, 2021 at 4:18 am

Bassi, tradition is golden




Vicenza is a historic Italian jewelry district. And in Vicenza for over 60 years Bassi Italian Jewels has been producing gold jewelery with its own collections and on behalf of third parties. Founded by Adriano Bassi, the company is still family-run, today led by Christian and Massimiliano Bassi. The Maison specializes in gold chains, bracelets, earrings and bracelets, largely produced and exported to Europe, the United States and the Middle East, and has managed to combine the work of handcrafted jewelery with 3D design techniques and laser processing. In line with the times, Bassi is attentive to sustainability and is part of the Responsible Jewelry Council.

Bracciale in oro rosa Biffi
Bracciale in oro rosa Biffi

All jewels are produced in the Vicenza factory. Over the years it has acquired historic jewelry brands such as Lovato, Biffi and Donnagemma. Now the brands represent different lines of jewelry sold under their own brand and with a wide range of styles, including exclusive custom designs and open-line collections. Biffi, a company founded in 1915, has always distinguished itself for the quality of its handcrafted products and today re-proposed with the same methods and the same processing qualities. Donnagemma, founded in 1919, is characterized by rigorously hand-printed and finished jewels, now re-proposed with the same constructive and aesthetic characteristics.
Bracciale in oro giallo e brunito della collezione Bisanzio
Bracciale in oro giallo e brunito della collezione Bisanzio

Biffi, bracciale in oro giallo
Biffi, bracciale in oro giallo
Collana della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo, ametista, topazio e quarzo
Collana della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo, ametista, topazio e quarzo
Collana in oro giallo e bianco della collezione Bisanzio
Collana in oro giallo e bianco della collezione Bisanzio
Orecchini della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo e citrino
Orecchini della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo e citrino

Orecchini della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo e ametista
Orecchini della collezione Ciottoli in oro giallo e ametista







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *