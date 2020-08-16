Baroque Rome of Cazzaniga











The tradition of Baroque art merged in the jewelry signed by the historic Roman Maison Cazzaniga ♦

Time ago Heritage Auction, auction houses American, has put on sale one of the most remarkable piece of jewelry designer Cazzaniga. It is a necklace made in 1969 and made up with small diamonds, rubies, enamel, gold. The design is unmistakable: a chain of rectangular rings coupled with elements of green enamel, and at the center of a pendant necklace with a plant in a pot. Impossible to confuse with other jewelry. This is the style Cazzaniga. The history of this Roman goldsmith begins in mid-twentieth century. The founder was Angelo Giorgio Cazzaniga.



The father, Luigi Cazzaniga, was administrator of the villa owned by Prince Abamelek Lasarev, cousin of Tsar Nicholas II. Here Cazzaniga I spent childhood and adolescence. And the wealth with which it was in contact has left an imprint in his view of life. So in 1929 the young Angelo Giorgio Cazzaniga opens a Jewellery store, in the heart of Rome, and proposed a unique style, with colorful jewelry and lively. But hitting is the design of jewelry, inspired by the classical and Baroque Rome, with pieces that look like little sculptures. In short, the art of Bernini, the most historic buildings in the city are turned into jewelry, with great decorations and plenty of gold and colored stones. This neo-Baroque also continued in the eighties, with the arrival of the son, Paolo Cazzaniga, which has also innovated collections in a contemporary style, with a wider range of materials and new themes, even exotic. But the jewelry of Cazzaniga are always on the border of the myth. Lavinia Andorno















