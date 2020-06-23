Baiyang on the fancy wire











The intricate draws of jewelry designed by Baiyang Qiu, a goldsmith of Chinese origin who works in the United States ♦

The roads of design run more and more globally: fantasy has no boundaries. And it does not even have Baiyang Qiu, a goldsmith of Chinese origin who works in the United States. Despite being active only for a few years, she has already received several awards (the latest at the Couture Show in Las Vegas 2016) and her work has been described in numerous publications, including the book «The Art of Jewelry: plastic and resin».



Baiyang Qiu has a very personal style: all the jewels are made using very fine gold or platinum, which form jewels that seem wrapped in a spider’s web. In order to make these jewels both light and strong, and to take surfaces of unprecedented curves, Baiyang uses a combination of traditional methods and new technologies. The design of such jewels, on the other hand, can only come first through software and special precision instruments. In short, the mechanics subject to the imagination, but capable of giving dreams and reflections that the normal craft work can not achieve. And also this is jewelry design. Giulia Netrese

















