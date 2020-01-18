Back to the future with the Retro Chic Collection for Yvone Christa











Two Swedish women punctual like a Swiss train: they are Yvonne Clamf and Christina Söderström, founders of the Yvone Christa brand. The two designers, a couple of times a year (with license to increase the dose extemporaneously) present new collections with expiration that coincides with the VicenzaOro events in January and September.



2020 also began, therefore, with a novelty, even if the one presented at the Vicenza jewelery fair is more than anything else a retrospective of what was proposed in the first twenty years of the new millennium. The selection is presented under the name of Retrò Chic Collection.



Also in this case, of course, the jewels do not abandon the style of the New York-based Maison: the silver filigree workmanship with the addition of natural pastel colored stones and pearls. Thus, earrings, rings and necklaces are in perfect nuance with the seasonal pantone colors: neo mint, purist blue, cantaloupe, cassis and mellow yellow, between shapes inspired by flowers or butterflies flying in the spring air.















