Anello in argento con diamanti e quarzi
Anello in argento con diamanti e quarzi

Back to the future with FrancoP&Sons

The new jewelry brand FrancoP&Sons by Franco Pianegonda.

FrancoP&Sons is the brand of Franco Pianegonda, a Vicenza-based designer who innovated silver jewelry in the 1980s with a different, more modern, and glamorous look. However, managing his brand, Pianegonda, wasn’t a textbook example of economics. The company was subsequently closed and the brand sold: it is now owned by the Brosway group. The designer, therefore, cannot call his new jewelry company by its full name, after returning to the business after a few years’ sabbatical.

Franco Pianegonda
Franco Pianegonda

The relaunch of the FrancoP&Sons brand also marks a stylistic evolution compared to the past. All the jewelry is handmade in Italy, using genuine gold, silver, and natural gemstones. Diamonds and precious gemstones are hand-set, one at a time, while finishing, polishing, and rhodium plating are all done by hand in artisan workshops. The brand offers jewelry for men and women divided into four lines, which the designer defines as mental spaces: Character, Francopiane, Jet’aimenow, and PNG68.
Anello in oro e ametista verde
Gold and green amethyst ring

Anello a fascia in argento e pietre naturali
Silver and natural stone band ring
Anello in argento, diamanti, ametista
Silver, diamond, and amethyst ring
Orecchini in argento, diamanti, quarzo lemon
Silver, diamond, and lemon quartz earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello Purple Wrap con topazio rosa e diamanti su titanio
Previous Story

Jewelry Certified with Blockchain

Anya Taylor-Joy con gioielli della collezione Bird on a Rock
Next Story

Tiffany Ready for Christmas

Latest from Showroom