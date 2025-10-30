The new jewelry brand FrancoP&Sons by Franco Pianegonda.

FrancoP&Sons is the brand of Franco Pianegonda, a Vicenza-based designer who innovated silver jewelry in the 1980s with a different, more modern, and glamorous look. However, managing his brand, Pianegonda, wasn’t a textbook example of economics. The company was subsequently closed and the brand sold: it is now owned by the Brosway group. The designer, therefore, cannot call his new jewelry company by its full name, after returning to the business after a few years’ sabbatical.



The relaunch of the FrancoP&Sons brand also marks a stylistic evolution compared to the past. All the jewelry is handmade in Italy, using genuine gold, silver, and natural gemstones. Diamonds and precious gemstones are hand-set, one at a time, while finishing, polishing, and rhodium plating are all done by hand in artisan workshops. The brand offers jewelry for men and women divided into four lines, which the designer defines as mental spaces: Character, Francopiane, Jet’aimenow, and PNG68.

