Azza Fahmy, Cleopatra’s jewels











Azza Fahmy's jewels from Egypt, inspired by ancient traditions

Jewelery seen from the banks of the Nile: the Egyptian Maison Azza Fahmy. The founder of the Maison, Azza Fahmy, is a woman designer, an unusual role in Egypt: she was the first to practice in the Egyptian jewelry district, Khan El Khalili. Fabrics, jewels, architecture, but also the ritual signs that Africans paint on their bodies are among the reasons that inspire the jewels, with the idea of ​​reinterpreting the spirit of the past, translating the essence of traditions into earrings and bracelets. They are, however, jewels suitable for modern women.



Traditional motifs become silver and gold earrings, with geometric designs on rings and bracelets adorned with semi-precious stones. Probably the women of the African tribes would never have suspected that the large earrings used on special days among the huts of the Nubian villages, Mali or the Masai jewelry could be transformed into designer jewelry, with a necklace that mixes beads with jade, amber, carnelian , turquoise. Another source of inspiration are the decorative motifs of ancient monuments. But some time ago Azza Fahmy also created a collection of bespoke capsule jewelry for the British Museum in London. Amina Ghali, head of design and daughter of Azza Fahmy, took on the task of creating the collection, inspired by ancient French coins and pocket watches, with handcrafted 18-karat gold elements. The collection consists of necklaces and a pair of earrings. The coin pendants depict the cross and Arabic calligraphy with the words “God is One”.















