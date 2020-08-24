Autumn is Waterfall with Stroili











Ready for autumn? Here is one of the first collections for the new 2020 season: Waterfall by Stroili. It is a collection of bijoux that is inspired by the sensation of a cascade of water on the skin. Perhaps with the idea of ​​forgetting the excessive heat of the summer season, who knows. In any case, the collection includes a cascade of drops of transparent crystals, which rest on the links in light rosé or rhodium-plated brass, amplified by white rhinestones.



The collection includes earrings with a single point of light to be worn on the lobe or with strands of drops that frame the face, metal links for neck and wrists, with multiple crystals. Rigid or chain bracelets and rings with teardrop crystals are also part of the stylistic idea of ​​this affordable bijoux collection. As always, it is a simple proposal, ready to be chosen by those who want an ornament to show off on any occasion, without thinking too much about it.

















