Aurora shines in Vicenza

The world of Italian jewelery is high and wide as a skyscraper at many levels: at the top of this environment is home to the Maison of high-end jewelry, but there are also companies such as Aurora Vicenza, offering collections and services completely different type. But always in the philosophy of quality. Aurora operates across the board in the jewelry market for almost 20 years.
The company provides entire lines to other companies, but it is not a job to be pure “contractors.” On the contrary, the brand has its own lines of jewelery, which are renewed in time. Like the Aurea chain: soft, non-deformable and entirely made of gold. Aurora is the specialty of the metallic fabric, especially one that has the patent Lurex, synonymous with metal that turns into fabric and then into jewelry soft. But not only. In the collections of the Veneto brand they are also necklaces using glass beads, but produced in Murano, and it can be combined with matching earrings. Margherita Donato
