Aurélie Bidermann’s small zoo











According to French designer Aurélie Bidermann there is no limit to wearing jewelry. In short, it is not true that elegance is minimal. It is the maximum, instead. Follow instinct and desires. With the pleasure of being terribly happy for your choices. The French designer, 16 years after the debut of her brand, continues to be a case in itself. She once told of wearing nine bracelets on the left, three on the right and many pendants hanging on a chain around her neck. And even her jewelry collections are three steps beyond the average standard.



But, next to this, Aurélie also loves walking in the woods, the North Sea, the South Sea, the sea in general. And the world of animals, as evidenced by the numerous jewels that are inspired by huge or tiny fauna. Like the Indian bridal pendant in 18-carat solid yellow gold with 57 multi-colored sapphires, 25 rubies and 20 diamonds on an 18-centimeter hammered 18-carat yellow gold chain. Or the ladybug-shaped rings, the beetle, snail earrings. In short, many animals, even if the small zoo of Aurélie Bidermann is only a part of its production.



















