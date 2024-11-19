It is not a given that a love relationship must turn into a prison over time. But, sometimes, a very close bond in a couple is a conscious choice and, therefore, fully accepted. Perhaps in a symbolic way, through a jewel. Like bracelets inspired by handcuffs which, not by chance, are also a tool to be used in the alcove for the most daring, as 50 Shades of Grey teaches. The idea, already tested in the past by the French brand Dinh Van, was born on Lake Garda, in the historic center of the town of Bardolino, by Attilio Zanetti. According to the story, the inspiration was born in London, in the Camden Town neighborhood, where one day a group of boys shared promises of mutual fidelity while playing with a pair of handcuffs.



Behind him, the designer has a family tradition of goldsmithing of almost 70 years, with the opening of the first jewelry store by his father Luigi Zanetti. Before taking over the helm of the company, Attilio Zanetti trained in Valenza at the Benvenuto Cellini goldsmith institute, specializing in goldsmithing and gemology. The jewelry store offers a wide range of quality jewelry in traditional shapes, for ceremonies, gifts or anniversaries, even customizable.



But the jewelry store also stands out for its original ForOne ForTwo bracelets. The idea dates back to 1993 when, during his participation in the Platinum Guild Award-London Goldsmiths’Hall, a competition for young designers, Attilio Zanetti represented Italy with the first prototype of a bracelet, made of platinum, subsequently perfected and evolved to the current version of the exclusive ForOne ForTwo collection. In addition to being a jewel, the bracelet is considered a symbol of a couple’s complicity. Made of steel, gold and diamonds, each piece has an exclusive patented closure with a key opening system.





