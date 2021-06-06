









Wearing jewels on the beach or, worse, during a bath in sea water is inadvisable and, in many cases, dangerous (see also: Sea and jewels, here’s what to do). But nothing prevents you from wearing jewelry that is reminiscent of the marine environment. Maybe with a little humor, as in the case of the jewels designed by Gianni De Benedittis, founder of the futuroRemoto Apulian brand. The Takerisks collection, for example, includes a triple ring featuring the sea, the motorboat and a shark. Because the sea can also reserve surprises.



Other marine-themed jewels, from the same collection, snorkeling ring and necklace, which recall the pleasure of exploring the hidden seabed. The jewels are available in two versions, a prêt à porter line in silver and enamels, or a luxury one, made of 925% burnished silver, 750% gold mask lenses with white diamonds and rubies. Or, again with a marine theme, there is the whale ring in 925% silver and 750% gold, with blue sapphires and white diamonds.