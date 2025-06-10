Leo Pizzo, collezione Polo indossato
Leo Pizzo, collezione Polo

At the North Pole with Leo Pizzo

It’s not just when it’s hot that the desire to take refuge in the North Pole arises. The Polo collection by Leo Pizzo is inspired by the northernmost region of the planet and can cause shivers regardless of the air temperature. The inspiration from the Arctic Circle is, however, only the starting point. The real goal, for the Maison of Valenza, is to offer jewelry that reflects the aesthetic philosophy of the brand: luxury and quality, without exaggeration and with style.

Leo Pizzo, collana della collezione Polo indossata
Leo Pizzo, Polo collection necklace

It is no coincidence that models wearing jewelry from the Polo collection have been portrayed in the streets of Milan, a city that is a symbol of design, sobriety (perhaps a little less today) and good taste. The jewelry from the Leo Pizzo collection follows the canonical recipe: they are made of gold and many diamonds. In this case, the jewelry is offered in the three classic variations of yellow, pink and white gold. The diamonds are arranged in pavé, or set in the jewel. The emerald cut or the drop shape are often used (but not only).

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond ring

Bracciale e anello indossati

Collana della collezione Polo indossata
Polo collection necklace
Anelli della collezione Polo
Polo collection rings
Bracciali e anelli indossati
Bracelets and rings worn

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collezione Bonbon
Previous Story

Tavanti Bonbons

Latest from Showroom

Collezione Bonbon

Tavanti Bonbons

Bonbons, jewels like sweets, but to wear. The Tavanti brand presents a collection designed by Fabrizio