It’s not just when it’s hot that the desire to take refuge in the North Pole arises. The Polo collection by Leo Pizzo is inspired by the northernmost region of the planet and can cause shivers regardless of the air temperature. The inspiration from the Arctic Circle is, however, only the starting point. The real goal, for the Maison of Valenza, is to offer jewelry that reflects the aesthetic philosophy of the brand: luxury and quality, without exaggeration and with style.

It is no coincidence that models wearing jewelry from the Polo collection have been portrayed in the streets of Milan, a city that is a symbol of design, sobriety (perhaps a little less today) and good taste. The jewelry from the Leo Pizzo collection follows the canonical recipe: they are made of gold and many diamonds. In this case, the jewelry is offered in the three classic variations of yellow, pink and white gold. The diamonds are arranged in pavé, or set in the jewel. The emerald cut or the drop shape are often used (but not only).